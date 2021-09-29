Protect and Serve: The West Monroe Police Department working to shield their community from COVID-19

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department says they are trying to help out the community and their health as they are giving out free COVID-19 booster shots to the public.

Booster shots for those who have already received the Pfizer vaccine will be available Thursday, September 29th, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the West Monroe Police Station located at 2301 W. 7th St., West Monroe, Louisiana. Organizers tell us appointments are not necessary.

We spoke with several people today about these free booster shots, and Rick Roy, a memember of our community, was very excited about recieving his booster shot.

“I’m thrilled the West Monroe Police Department is doing this. I think it’s the right thing for the community,” says, Roy.

The Center for Disease Control and State of Louisiana is now recommending booster shots for ages 18-64 for those who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational settings. Those who qualify may recieve their booster shots after at least 6 months have passed since their 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Health officials also say those ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions and those 65 and older should receive a booster at least 6 months after their second Pfizer vaccine.

We spoke with Sergeant CJ Beck with the West Monroe Police Department and he feels getting vaccinated in the right thing to do.

“It gives us a chance to interact with the community and also, I think it’s important for us to be vaccinated and take care of each other,” says Sergeant Beck.