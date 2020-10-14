PROJECT UPDATE: I-20 Mississippi River Bridge Rehabilitation Project, Madison Parish

MONROE, La. – Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have announced an update for a rehabilitation project for the Mississippi River Bridge on I-20.

The project is an estimated $27.5 million and is anticipated to be completed in early 2021.

The structure is nearly 50 years old and provides one of very few interstate crossings over the river. The bridge also connects Madison Parish to Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The project began in January of 2020 and the contractor has already completed the rehab work for the bridge deck in both the Westbound and Eastbound lanes. Repaving is continuing in the other Eastbound lane.

(Paving work continues on the eastbound lane of I-20 over the Mississippi River. Photo source: DOTD)

According to the DOTD, they have already completed repairs to the transverse beam, which helps transmit loads crossing the bridge. Two bearings for one of the piers have also already been replaced.

The DOTD says the new inspection walkway is nearly complete as well as ladders that give access to aerial beacons along the downstream side of the bridge.

The contractor is still working on improvements to the electrical distribution system, lighting and instrumentation but nearly 100 roadway light fixtures are being replaced with a more modern LED system.

The DOTD says roadway fiber optics are also being replaced with newer cameras and radar systems that will be integrated into Mississippi’s IT Network.

According to officials, they will soon begin on stair access for the new inspection walkway and repairs to the major expansion joints of the bridge. The steel connections are also being modified to improve their resilience to heavy loads and other conditions.

The DOTD would like to remind motorists that the lane closures will remain while work is continuing. Drivers are urged to travel with caution throughout the construction zone.