President Trump visits Monroe, supporters say it’s a dream come true

MONROE, La. (11/7/19) People from all over the ArkLaMiss came to witness President Trump in the flesh and rally behind gubernatorial candidate, Eddie Rispone.

It’s the first time a sitting president has been in Monroe since former President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

The excitement for President Trump’s appearance in the Twin Cities began when he announced when he was even coming. Many supporters arrived in the wee hours of the morning just to wait in line.

“We have been here since 4:30 this morning,” one woman said.

President Trump’s presence was a dream come true for most.

“I’m so excited,” another supporter said. We have been waiting on this for just ever and it’s gonna be good. We just love President Trump.

While it seemed like most of the the fun happened before President’s arrival, the real excitement unfolded when President Trump stepped foot in the Monroe Civic Center. Everyone stood on their feet, waving their hands and just capturing the moment.

“I’m so tickled to be here with the President that he actually came down here to our community,” said Willie Robertson as he stood at the podium to rally the group.

President Trump, who expressed his excitement for being in Monroe, returned the love.

“I’ll come see you anyway,” President Trump said. “You could say focus on couple of the closer ones but we’re going to come here anyway because we love.”

President Trump discussed many topics, especially his recent battle with Democrats on impeachment.

“It’s all a hoax,” he said.”

He also rallied behind gubernatorial candidate, Eddie Rispone.

“Past leader didn’t care what happened to those Louisiana communities.”

Supporters said they are equally invested in making sure Rispone wins the governor’s race. They’re not happy with where the state is currently. They said they believe Rispone will make the right decisions for the future.

“Louisiana needs a change right now because we’re on a downhill slide right now,” one man said.

Many said they’re pumped after the rally and hopes everyone goes to the polls to make their voices heard.

“Everyone should make their voice heard and get out and use their right as an American to use their vote and make themselves heard and just do yourself a duty,” another man said.

President Trump announced that he would attend the LSU and Alabama game this weekend.