President Trump to visit Louisiana in May

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) --(4/30/19) President Trump is expected to visit New Orleans May 14th for a fundraiser.

According to Brian Trascher, chairman of the Trump for Louisiana Campaign in 2016, the invitation only event will be hosted by shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger and developer Joe Canizaro.

The fundraiser is $2,800 per person, with photo opportunities and other special perks.

This will be the President's second official visit to New Orleans this year. In January, President Trump came to the city to address the American Farm Bureau Federation.