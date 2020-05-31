AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- Local peaceful protest at Monroe Civic Center
- Black Lives Matter protesters peacefully march to state capitol
- Officer in Breaux Bridge apologizes for ‘immature’ Facebook post about protesters
- Bills aimed at easing reentry sent to Louisiana governor