Pregnant mother found dead, family believes she was shot and left for dead

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (01/29/20) — The investigation into the death of a pregnant mother is ongoing after she was found dead in the Wesson area of Union County.

Investigators say they were called around 7 a.m. to an area near Wesson Road in reference to a body beside the roadway. When Union County Sheriff’s Investigators arrived, they found the body of Marchella Modica, 22.

Family members believe Modica was shot and left for dead. They said a school bus full of children passed by the area Tuesday morning and saw what they believed to be a body laying in the ground. When the bus driver later returned, the body was still there and an investigation later followed.

“That’s not a way for a person to die,” Modica’s sister, Mellaneshia Modica said. “I wouldn’t even want my worst enemy to go through something like that. She didn’t deserve to die like this.”

Modica made her last post to Facebook at 7:34 p.m. on Monday, saying she was thankful for the day.

Modica’s sister said she saw her a little after she made that post and she never thought she wouldn’t see her again. Trayshun Champion, Modica’s big brother said it doesn’t seem real.

“When I got the news I was devastated,” he said. “My baby sister is gone and whoever is responsible for these actions, I want them to be brought to justice.”

Investigators haven’t released many details about the homicide investigation but they say they are investigating leads.

Modica was expecting a baby boy in just a few weeks. Her five-year-old daughter is now left to live life without her mom and the little brother she always wanted.

“She’s going to have to go from seeing her everyday to not seeing her at all no more,” Champion said. “That little girl meant everything to Marchella. She would walk through fire for that girl.”

Modica’s aunt said she last spoke to her niece on Monday. She remembered Modica saying how excited she was to meet her baby boy. She had baby clothing spread out all across the bed, counting the day until her second child was born.

“She told me she wanted me she wanted to get her nails done before she went in labor. She just wanted to be pretty,” Modica’s God-Sister, Shatoria Rainey said. “I told her I was going to make sure she was pretty. She wanted me to be in the room with her when she had her baby… but she just left.”

Family and friends said they will all remember her for her loving spirit and how hard she worked to provide for her family.

“She’d keep you laughing,” Champion said. “She would give you the shirt off of her back.”

Modica’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. Anyone with information about this case are urged to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

“Ain’t nobody trying to get any revenge,” Modica’s brother said. “The damage has already been done. We can’t get her back. We just want justice that’s all.”

A family friend has set up a GoFund me page. If you would like to help with Modica’s funeral expenses, you can donate here.