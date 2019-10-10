Precautionary Boil Advisory Issued by Greater Ouachita Water System

(Press Release) – (10/10/19) Due to a third party contractor damaging a water main owned and operated by Greater Ouachita Water Company, the West Hwy 80 Arkansas Water System is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for the customers on the following streets:

Hartford Place, Hartford Cir, Coverdale Ln, Tasha Dr, McDuffie Ln, Stratford Pl, Caldwell Rd, Carriage Hills Dr, Sonoma Cir, Jordan Rd, Craft Rd, Quail Hill in West Monroe

These customers are advised to boil water for one full minute and allow to cool before consuming.

This is a precautionary boil advisory only.

West Hwy 80 Arkansas Water System will be collecting water samples that will be tested by the State Lab.

As such, this notice remains active until it is rescinded following the receipt of the corresponding lab results.

