POWER PRAYER: Locals plan to gather to pray for local, out-of-state linemen working on storm recovery

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has organized an event to pray for the local and out-of-state linemen who have worked to restore power to Louisiana following Hurricane Laura.

According to the Facebook event post, #POWERPRAYER-WM will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020, beginning at 6:15 PM. All residents who want to take part in this event will need to park on the grass along the north side of Mane Street. Residents can exit their vehicle but must remain standing near their vehicle during the prayer time and be mindful of the crews and local traffic traveling on the roadway.

The event organizer, Morgan McAllister, encouraged residents attending the event to create hand-held signs that display appreciation for the linemen and their families since many of them will be traveling to and from the hub site, located in the Ike Hamilton Parking Lot.

McAllister also asks attendees to please record the prayer event for later posting, or live-stream the prayer using the hashtag #POWERPRAYER-WM.

