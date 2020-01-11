POWER OUTAGES: Where the power is out in the Arklamiss

(1/11/2020) — There are many places without power this morning across the Arklamiss. Here are the numbers as of 6:00 a.m. according to Entergy’s outage map:
ARKANSAS:
- Union County: 2408 customers
- Ashley County: 4037 customers
- Chicot County: 4156 customers
- Drew County: 1278 customers
- Bradley County: 410 customers
LOUISIANA:
- Morehouse Parish: 1983 customers
- Ouachita Parish: 491 customers
- Claiborne Parish: 1208 customers
- Union Parish: 49 customers
Keep in mind, not everyone gets their power from Entergy.