POWER OUTAGES: Where the power is out in the Arklamiss

(1/11/2020) — There are many places without power this morning across the Arklamiss. Here are the numbers as of 6:00 a.m. according to Entergy’s outage map:

ARKANSAS:

Union County: 2408 customers

Ashley County: 4037 customers

Chicot County: 4156 customers

Drew County: 1278 customers

Bradley County: 410 customers

LOUISIANA:

Morehouse Parish: 1983 customers

Ouachita Parish: 491 customers

Claiborne Parish: 1208 customers

Union Parish: 49 customers

Keep in mind, not everyone gets their power from Entergy.