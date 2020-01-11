POWER OUTAGES: Where the power is out in the Arklamiss

(1/11/2020) — There are many places without power this morning across the Arklamiss. Here are the numbers as of 6:00 a.m. according to Entergy’s outage map:

ARKANSAS:

  • Union County: 2408 customers
  • Ashley County: 4037 customers
  • Chicot County: 4156 customers
  • Drew County: 1278 customers
  • Bradley County: 410 customers

LOUISIANA:

  • Morehouse Parish: 1983 customers
  • Ouachita Parish: 491 customers
  • Claiborne Parish: 1208 customers
  • Union Parish: 49 customers

Keep in mind, not everyone gets their power from Entergy.

