Update: Power has been restored to the Garden District and surrounding areas.

UPDATE: We have received confirmation that power has been restored to the garden district and surrounding areas.

MONROE, La. – (7/11/19) Citizens in the Garden District and surrounding areas are currently without power.

At this time, Monroe Police and Fire Departments have confirmed the power outages in the Garden District and the surrounding area.

Entergy Outage Map

The red line in the image indicates people affected without electricity, while the green line indicates those that are unaffected and still have electricity.

Authorities say they believe it to be weather related.

It is unclear as to how many people are being affected at this time.

