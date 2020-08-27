Power outages affect over 300,000 in Louisiana

Local News

Thousands more are expected to lose power due to Hurricane Laura

Posted: / Updated:

(KTVE/KARD) (08/27/20)— More than 300,000 Louisianans are without power as Hurricane Laura continues to make her way through the state. Those same power outages currently impacting the ArkLaMiss.

Click the links below for the latest power outage updates:

Louisiana outage map

Arkansas outage map

Mississippi outage map

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories