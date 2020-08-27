(KTVE/KARD) (08/27/20)— More than 300,000 Louisianans are without power as Hurricane Laura continues to make her way through the state. Those same power outages currently impacting the ArkLaMiss.
Click the links below for the latest power outage updates:
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Entergy Outages by Parish
- Emergency declaration issued by Ouachita Parish Police Jury
- Power outages affect over 300,000 in Louisiana
- Minneapolis mayor calls in National Guard after unrest downtown
- Prosecutors say knife attack on NYPD officers was ISIS related