POWER OUTAGE: Parts of Constitution Drive, Downing Pines Road, Mane Street without power

WEST MONROE, La. — A power outage is affecting a portion of Constitution Drive and Downing Pines Road in West Monroe today.
Shortly after 10:30 am, Entergy reported that 47 customers are affected and that the power is estimated to be restored by 12:30 pm.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- President Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr.
- Sheriff’s office employee in Louisiana not facing punishment in connection with deadly off-duty shooting
- Police: Uber driver who drove wrong way shoots at passengers
- Virginia parents sentenced to 20 years after infant daughter dies of heroin, cocaine overdose
- Louisiana man found dead in El Dorado parking lot