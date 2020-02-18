POWER OUTAGE: Parts of Constitution Drive, Downing Pines Road, Mane Street without power

WEST MONROE, La. — A power outage is affecting a portion of Constitution Drive and Downing Pines Road in West Monroe today.

Shortly after 10:30 am, Entergy reported that 47 customers are affected and that the power is estimated to be restored by 12:30 pm.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

