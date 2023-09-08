PIONEER, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 23, 2023, at 10 AM, the Poverty Point World Heritage Site will celebrate National Public Lands Day. The program will begin with an introductory video at the museum followed by the hike.

The ranger will showcase the mounds, earthworks, and nature at this ancient site. Visitors are encouraged to bring gloves to help in picking up any litter along the trail. The hike takes around two hours to complete, depending on the pace of the group. The event is weather permitting.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and interpretive events. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

The site is located at 6859 LA Highway 577 in Pioneer, La. For more information, call 318-926-5492.