DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Poverty Point Reservoir State Park will host their Easter Egg Hunt on April 8, 2023, from 3:00 to 4:00 PM. There is a $3.00 admission fee that applies from ages 4 to 62.

For more information contact the Poverty Point Reservoir State Park at 318-878-7536.