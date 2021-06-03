Possibilities Tour: City of West Monroe asks people to invest in the downtown area

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Downtown West Monroe will host the Possibilities Tour Thursday, June 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The city says this event will showcase vacant buildings in downtown. They city says they will have professionals on-hand to answer questions about historic preservation, real estate, business capital, and zoning information.

This is a free event that will start in Alley Park on the corner of Trenton and Natchitoches Streets.

According to the City of West Monroe, their Main Street Director, Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, says she hopes the tour will encourage people to consider developing and locating their businesses in downtown.

“We’re showcasing opportunities in the district to generate interest and spur new activity. If you’ve ever wondered about the possibility of locating downtown, this is your chance to learn about that process in a fun, hands-on environment. Downtown is still growing, and we have the potential to be even better. We need fresh energy in our empty buildings. With so much development and growth already happening here, now is the time for young entrepreneurs, potential property owners, and future-developers to be a part of that exciting momentum,” says LaFrance-Wells.