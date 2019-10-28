Portion of South Grand Street in Monroe to be closed on Nov. 1-2 to allow zipline to be set up

MONROE, La. — A busy street in Monroe will be closed starting on November 1st to allow a zip line to be set up.

According to the Downtown Rivermarket, a portion of South Grand Street will close on November 1 at 6 PM and will remain closed until November 2 at 9 PM. The closure will start at the first driveway of the Origin Bank Rivermarket and will end at the last driveway by the amphitheater.

The zipline that is being set up will be available to ride at Blues, Brews, & BBQ on November 2. The 35′ high and 250′ long double zip line will be available from 9 AM to 5 PM and will cost $10 to ride.

