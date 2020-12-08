Political Science professor discusses possibility of congressional districts changing as redistricting begins soon

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Right now there are 6 congressional districts throughout the state. The 5th congressional district ranges from Morehouse Parish all the way to parts of St. Landry Parish. While the last census 10 years ago took away one of the districts, Dr. John Sutherlin at the University of Louisiana Monroe says the new redistricting most likely won’t remove a district next year.

“Louisiana has not lost a ton of people as it did following Katrina and Rita this time around so the chances are, Louisiana will be able to maintain those 6 congressmen,” said Dr. John Sutherlin, Political Science Professor at ULM.

Though Sutherlin does say the state could see a tremendous amount of change regarding the current districts.

“Creating a safe or another democrat seat…or at least one that’s more competitive could mean that district five gets more into something along the northern part of the border with a piece of what is now district 4,” said Sutherlin.

In which case the district 5 election come 2022, may look completely opposite to what it looked like on December 5th of this year.

“The difference between Luke Letlow having to face Lance Harris versus say mayor Adrian Perkins of Shreveport..all of a sudden that’s a very different race,” said Sutherlin.

Dr. Sutherlin says the census count is still being completed and redistricting won’t begin for awhile so it’s still early to say if the area of the districts throughout the state would end up changing.