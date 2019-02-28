Police: Woman admits stealing $1,000 cash from a bank to detectives

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONROE, La. - (2/28/19) Monroe Police Department detectives arrested a suspect in a theft from a local bank.

On Wednesday, Bessie Jenkins Carter, 44, of Monroe was arrested after questioning for one count of felony theft.

She admitted to stealing an envelope containing $1,000 cash while at the Chase Bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Nov. 29, 2018. She told detectives she took the envelope from the coffee station inside the bank then left the bank with the money in hand.

Carter was transported to OCC for booking.