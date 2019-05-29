POLICE: WM woman arrested after holding knife to victim's throat & threatening to "slit her throat"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/29/19) WEST MONROE, La. -- A West Monroe woman has been arrested, accused of holding a knife to another woman's throat.

Police say that 38-year-old Mary Robinson was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Ridgedale Drive in West Monroe.

According to arrest reports, the victim told police that Robinson walked into the victim's home with a knife and accused the victim of stealing property from Robinson's home.

The victim says that Robinson then walked up to her, held the knife to the victim's throat and told the victim that she would "slit her throat."

The victim claims that Robinson then walked out of the home and returned to her own home.

Police say that a witness made the same claims as the victim.

When police made contact with Robinson, they say she told them she knocked on the victim's door and then entered the home to confront the victim about stolen property.

Police say Robinson admits that they did have a verbal altercation, but denies ever having a knife or putting one to the victim's throat.

Robinson was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Aggravated Assault and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.

Her bond is set at $10,000.