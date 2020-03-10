Police: WM Man arrested after gun, several drugs found inside vehicle

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe is facing several charges after police found multiple drugs and a gun inside of his vehicle.

Early on Tuesday morning, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with two males who were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a closed gas station on Highway 557.

Reports say that the driver, 22-year-old Rusty Williams, gave deputies consent to remove a gun from the backseat of the vehicle and that’s when they found more than just a firearm.

Deputies say they found the following inside:

9mm Long Rifle

2 small bags of suspected Marijuana

Suspected Crystalized Ecstasy

40 suspected Ecstasy tablets

Plastic bottle with suspected Xanax

2 digital scales with suspected drug residue

$118 in cash

$120 in “movie” money

Williams later told deputies that all of the items found belonged to him and not the 17-year-old passenger. He also told deputies that he is currently on diversion for 11 felony charges that included several drug charges.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center were he was booked on the following charges:

Possession of CDS-I (1st Offense)

Possession of CDS-IV

Possession of CDS-I with Intent to Distribute (2 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Illegal Carrying Weapon in Presence of Narcotics

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

