Police: West Monroe woman caught trespassing, found unconscious in a driveway

WEST MONROE, La. – (6/19/19) West Monroe police officers responded to a call on Wellerman Road in reference to a female lying in the driveway appearing unconscious.



Officers observed the female, later identified as 58-year-old Linda Wall, get up and run towards the back of the house with a pink purse. Wall threw the purse behind a table as officers made contact with her.



Police said Wall appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She was also grinding her teeth, had pinpoint pupils, and she could not stand still.



Wall told officers she lives at that address with her mother. Wall said that she did not know why she threw her purse and granted the officers consent to search the purse.



During the search three Suboxone strips and a small amount of meth was found in her purse. Wall said to officers that she snorts the meth, and does not have a prescription for it.



A computer check showed that Wall was placed on trespass notice in November 2018 and advised not to return to the house she was in on Wellerman Road, or she would be arrested.



Wall was transported to OCC.



She was charged with Criminal Trespass, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule III.



Her bond was set at $19,500.



