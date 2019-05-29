Police: West Monroe man arrested on slew of charges after drunken tirade

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/29/19) WEST MONROE, La. -- A West Monroe man has been arrested on multiple charges including theft and trespassing.

According to arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Canterberry was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say they were called to two homes in the 100 block of American Lane in West Monroe Tuesday afternoon. The first victim told police that Canterberry came onto her porch, began throwing her property around, and then tried to force his way into the home by shoving the front door. She claimed that Canterberry was drinking alcohol and even threatened to burn her house down. The victim also told police that Canterberry was told multiple times to leave and that he was previously told not to come to her home.

The second victim told police that Canterberry pushed open the front door of his home and walked in without permission. That's when the victim told him to leave and Canterberry did, but not before threatening to physically harm the victim. Police say Canterberry then attempted to steal the victim's four-wheeler, damaging the shed it was stored in while backing out. They also say he pulled the ignition wires out then broke a piece of the four-wheeler near the gas tank. Canterberry then left the property, but yelled at the victim that he would burn his house down as well.

According to police, impairment 'was obvious with Canterberry' due to slurred sppech, unsure balance, and an odor of alcoholic beverages. A vodka bottle was also found in the second victim's yard, which both victims say they saw Canterberry drinking from.

He has been charged with Criminal Trespassing, 2 counts of Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Theft, Simple Assault, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

He is being held on a $21,200 bond.

