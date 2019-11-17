POLICE: Urania Woman Killed in Crash, Impairment Suspected Factor

LASALLE PARISH, La. (PRESS RELEASE) – (11/17/19) Last night (11/16), a single vehicle crash killed a young woman from Urania, LA. Impairment is a suspected factor.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10:45 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 127, near Dalmation Lane. The crash involved a 2005 Honda Accord, driven by 21-year-old Corbin Cahoon of Olla.

The Honda was southbound on LA Hwy 127, when Cahoon lost control of the vehicle and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the passenger portion of the vehicle impacted a tree.

Cahoon was not wearing his seat belt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later transported to the LaSalle Parish Jail and booked for vehicular homicide, careless operation, no driver’s license, and no seat belt.

His only passenger, 23-yearold Calla Matthews, was wearing her seat belt and was pronounced dead. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists must be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body. Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Just one drink may cause these effects. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences. Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers.

To report aggressive/impaired driving, call *LSP (*577) from your cellular phone or your local law enforcement agency.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 39 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 43 fatalities.

