Police: Unrestrained Bossier City woman dies after fatal crash

Winnsboro, La. (Press Release) — (11/8/19) A Bossier City woman lost her life this morning after the vehicle she was driving traveled off the road and struck a large tree.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash that occurred on LA Hwy 135. The initial investigation by State Police revealed, 78-year-old Gladys Newsome of Bossier City was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue south on LA Hwy 135. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan traveled off the roadway and struck a large tree.

Newsome, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. A passenger inside the vehicle, who was also unrestrained, was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 37 deaths.

