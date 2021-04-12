Police: Three arrested on charges of counterfeiting money and possession with intent to distribute drugs

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police have arrested three people on drug charges, conspiracy, and multiple drug charges.

Kody Redding

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Police say they were called to Gulpha Drive at around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12 on a counterfeit money complaint.

According to the arrest report, the landlord provided a few counterfeit bills and told police that there was more inside an apartment in his complex.

Police say they got a warrant to search the apartment and they found Kody Redding, Edward Madison, Jr., and Abigail Garza inside. They also say they found a printer and several sheets of printer paper with counterfeit money printed on it.

Edward Madison, Jr.

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Police also say they found around nine grams of suspected methamphetamine, twelve grams of marijuana, plastic sandwich bags, 348 dollars cash, glass pipe, and a half full bag of MSM.

Police say that all three denied owning all of the items during the search.

Police say Redding, Madison, and Garza were all booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Monetary Instrument Abuse, Criminal Conspiracy, Distribution Possession with Intent Manufacture of Controlled Substances I-Narcotic, Distribution Possession with Intent Manufacture of Controlled Substances-II, Prohibited Acts; Drug Paraphernalia.