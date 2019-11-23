POLICE: The Monroe Police Department are searching for a runaway juvenile

MONROE, La. – (11/23/19) Authorities say they are searching for a runaway juvenile, Serenity D. Hannon B/F, D.O.B. 2/8/05 14 years of age.

Deputies say she 5’4”, and weighs approximately 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Monroe Police Department request the public’s assistance with locating Hannon.

She was last seen on 11/18/2019 around 1550 hrs in the 200 Block of Smith St and she is known to frequent the south side of Monroe.

Her last known clothing description was a lime green shirt and her hair was styled in a long burgundy ponytail.

If you’ve seen Hannon contact the Monroe Police Department with any information at (318) 329-2600 your assistance will be greatly appreciated.

