Police taking action after shots fired during 'Stop the Violence' rally Video

MONROE, La. (4/30/19) --- A park usually filled with the laughter of children the scene of chaos Saturday afternoon.

One man yelled out," Where my little girl.... where my little girl?"

Adults and children running for their lives and ducking for cover after Monroe Police say shots were fired during a 'Stop the Violence' rally at Charles Johnson Children's Park near the zoo.

"When carrying a gun is considered heroic that is something that's a problem," says Monroe Police Department Executive Officer Reggie Brown.

Brown says one bad apple shouldn't spoil the bunch.

"We want to be able to create a positive environment that's consistent for these kids to be able to battle the negative environment they live in every day," says Brown.

Jason Stewart is the new youth services coordinator for the City of Monroe.

He's heading MPD's Save program -- to strengthen, advance, value and empower the youth.

His goal is simple.

"To put the guns down and pick up the books is one of the greatest achievements we can actually do," says Stewart.

He says the program will engage and invest in the city's troubled youth.

"We want to be able to help our children make a wise decision based on the knowledge they do not have we want to help them gain that knowledge," says Stewart.

Hoping to bridge the gap and prevent less incidents like this from happening.

"With there voice and ours coming to the table i think we can resolve some of these issues," says Stewart.

Monroe Police is encouraging any witnesses to come forward.

Once caught they say the suspects will be prosecuted.

We'll keep you updated on any save program events.