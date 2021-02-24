UPDATE: Second man arrested in connection to Jan. 4th double shooting on Jason Drive

UPDATE: Monroe, La. — On 03/11/21, Keith Alexander was arrested for one count of Armed Robbery, one count of Aggravated Assault with a firearm, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and one count of Second Degree Murder for his part in the January 4 shooting on Jason Drive.

Keith Alexander

UPDATE: MONROE, La. — An arrest has been made in connection to the Jan. 4th shooting on Jason Drive that killed one woman and injured another.

According to the Monroe Police Department, Patrell Walker has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and one count of Aggravated Assault.

Walker was arrested after MPD received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip that led detectives to an address on Cagle Drive.

Walker has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

ORIGINAL: MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of murder.

According to MPD, Patrell Walker is wanted for Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Walker is wanted for his involvement in the January 4th double shooting on Jason Drive that killed one woman and injured another.

This comes after a man wanted in connection to the shooting was arrested on Wednesday night.

If you know where Walker is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.