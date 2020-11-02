Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Police searching for 3 escaped inmates from Morehouse Parish

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement agencies in Northeast Louisiana are on the hunt for three Morehouse Parish escapees on Monday.

According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office (MPSO), three inmates at the Morehouse Parish Jail overpowered corrections officers and escaped at 3:30 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Law enforcement officers are searching for these three men:

Westly Freeman, 20, of West Carroll Parish. Freeman is described as standing 6′ and weighing 180 lbs.

Westly Freeman

Decorian Hill, 23, of West Carroll Parish. Hill is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 133 lbs.

Decorian HIll

Tylan Turner, 18. Turner is described as standing 5’8″ and weighing 127 lbs.

Tylan Turner

All three men should be considered dangerous according to MPSO. If you seen any of these three men, call 911.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories