Police search for Dollar General burglary suspect in Farmerville

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Farmerville Police Department

FARMERVILLE, La. (5/28/2019) -- Farmerville Police are looking for a person who they say broke into the Dollar General and took cash from the safe.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Monday May 27, police got an alarm activation from the Dollar General Store at 1080 South Main Street. Video shows a person going through the front door, opening the safe, and leaving with cash. At this time, police are not saying how much was taken.

If you know anything about this crime, call FPD at (318) 368-2226