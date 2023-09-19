All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 13, 2023, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on Water Tank Road. During the investigation, deputies made contact with 33-year-old Chasity Jones.

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, a records check showed a Chassidy Jones with the same birth date but a different year, who was wanted on a number of criminal warrants. During questioning, Jones allegedly admitted she had been arrested under the alias Chassidy using an incorrect date of birth, and the incorrect name was not caught by detention center staff.

Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where she was booked on warrants for felony theft, Illegal transmission of monetary funds, disturbing the peace, and resisting an officer.