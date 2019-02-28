UPDATE: Suspect arrested after deputies say he pointed a shotgun at another person

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MONROE, La. - (2/28/19 AT 1:00 P.M.) One person has been arrested after deputies say he pointed a shotgun at another person on Wallace Road.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Lindsey Hardwick of West Monroe.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office (OPSO), deputies responded to a report of an armed person at a vacant house in the 300 block of Wallace Road at around 9:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

The owner of the vacant house had gone to the location to check on the property and upon arrival, observed the suspect at the residence, armed with a shotgun.

The suspect pointed the weapon at the property owner, at which point he left and notified OPSO.

The suspect, Lindsey Hardwick, refused to exit the residence upon deputies arrival. However, communication was established with him and he later exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Hardwick is currently being booked on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. The investigation is continuing.

Hardwick's mugshot is not yet available.

-------

ORIGINAL STORY:

