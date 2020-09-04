Police: Naked man grabs person from behind at one business, harasses customers at another

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he grabbed a person from behind at one local business and harassed customers at another — all while being naked.

According to arrest reports, a nude Tremaine Gordon, 37, is accused of grabbing a person from behind at a gas station in the 2400 block of Desiard Street. Reports say that after that, Gordon began knocking products from store shelves.

Gordon then left the store and walked to the King of Wings on Desiard Street where he began harassing customers in the parking lot.

The reports say that Gordon was very aggressive and talking gibberish. They also say that Gordon appeared to be intoxicated and under the influence.

Gordon was taken into custody and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Simple Battery

Disturbing the Peace

Obscenity

(Note: At the time of publication, no current mugshot was available. The mugshot used in this article is from a previous arrest on 7/14/2020.)