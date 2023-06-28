VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ferriday authorities have confirmed that Michael Bacon has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence after he committed armed robberies over the span of three days in November 2022.
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Natchez Police were dispatched to Natchez Market #1 on John R. Junkin Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Once police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled the location riding in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer or Envoy.
According to officers, the suspect was identified as Bacon. Bacon also robbed a Dollar General store located at 196 Sgt. Prentiss Drive in Natchez, Miss.
Bacon’s arrest was a direct result of law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Mississippi River working together in unison. Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Narcotics Taskforce, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Concordia Parish Narcotics Taskforce, Natchez Police Department, Vidalia Police Department and Ferriday Police Department along with others shared intel, which helped to quickly identify this suspect. This should serve as notice to those thinking about committing crimes in the Miss-Lou area that all of our agencies are committed to working together to combat those individuals seeking to disrupt the peace in our communities.Ferriday Police Department