VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ferriday authorities have confirmed that Michael Bacon has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence after he committed armed robberies over the span of three days in November 2022.

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Natchez Police were dispatched to Natchez Market #1 on John R. Junkin Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Once police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled the location riding in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer or Envoy.

According to officers, the suspect was identified as Bacon. Bacon also robbed a Dollar General store located at 196 Sgt. Prentiss Drive in Natchez, Miss.