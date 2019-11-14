Police: Man falls off Thomas Road overpass due to possible seizure

WEST MONROE, La. — A man fell off of the Thomas Road overpass this morning and police are saying it was due to a medical problem.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, the incident happened around 9 AM. They say a man was walking along the Thomas Road overpass when he suffered from a medical issue, possibly a seizure, and fell over the side.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

