Police jury declares State of Emergency for Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, La. — As of 5 pm on February 10, 2020, Ouachita Parish has been placed under a State of Emergency.

According to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, the declaration comes as the parish is experiencing heavy rainfall and flash flooding with more in the forecast for the next several days.

The declaration states that Ouachita Parish is in need of emergency actions and support to respond to both the rains that have fallen and the developing flooding event.

