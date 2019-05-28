Man shot and killed in his home, becomes first homicide of the year for Hamburg Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HAMBURG, Ar. - (05/28/19) Arkansas State Police and the Hamburg Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.

Local police officers responded to a home around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Curtis Lee Jordan, 30, dead from a gun shout wound.

This is the first homicide of the year for the town and just second in the last seven years. The murder is sparking some intense emotions for residents in that small community.

"Somebody took a great man out of this community," Shagala Barnett said. "Now you have kids that have to grow up without a father over something that I'm sure amounted to nothing."

The last murder in Hamburg was last December on Christmas morning. Police arrested Damian Davis for shooting and killing Todd Martin while he was driving away from a relative's home. Barnett says the violence with the guns has to come to an end.

"Use your hands to pray," she said. Don't use your hands to harm one another. Guns will never solve anything."

Barnett is working with others in the community to host a candlelight vigil and prayer service this Friday May 31. It will be at the Hamburg park on Pine Street.

According to Arkansas State Police, Jordan's body and forensic evidence is being examined at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

The investigation is still ongoing but police have been questioning individuals who may have information about the shooting incident.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, contact the Hamburg Police Department.