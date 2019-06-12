Police investigating a suspect believed to be impersonating a police officer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ARKANSAS - (6/12/19) A joint investigation involving the Ashley County Sheriff's Department, Chicot County Sheriff's Department, and Portland Police Department was conducted where a male or female subject has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.

If anyone has been stopped by a male or female subject driving a Green Dodge Truck or a Red Chevrolet Truck, or any other vehicle not stated but had blue flashing lights, investigators would like to speak with you.

The vehicles are all unmarked and look as if they are personal vehicles, not department issued vehicles of any kind.

More information will be released on the identity of the suspect once investigators believe a valiant effort has been made for citizens to identify this person without releasing the suspects name, or description of the person so that the on going investigation will not be hampered.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Ashley County Sheriff's Department at 870-853-2040 or the Chicot County Sheriff's Department at 870-265-8020.

