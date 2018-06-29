Police investigate after 5-year-old grazed by bullet

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUSTON, La. - The Ruston Police Department (RPD) is investigating after a 5-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet inside of a home.

According to RPD, they received a call of an injured child on Second Avenue in Ruston at approximately 10:30 PM on June 28, 2018.

Once officers from the Uniform Patrol Division and the Ruston Fire Department arrived, a five-year old female was located inside of a residence with a grazing injury from a bullet.

The child was transported to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center where she was treated and later released with minor injuries. Uniform Patrol Officers and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division immediately began interviewing witnesses and searching for evidence.

Witnesses reported a number of shots being fired immediately before the child was injured, but at this point no suspects have been identified.

Physical evidence was also recovered from the area and is being evaluated. At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing.

Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses in an attempt to ascertain where the shots came from and under what circumstances they were fired. Detectives also are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to solve this crime.

If anyone has information regarding this or any other crime, they are requested to contact the Ruston Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish. Crimestopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to "TIP515 plus your message" to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com. But please keep in mind that crimes in progress should always be reported immediately to the appropriate law enforcement agency or by calling 911.