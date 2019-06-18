Police: Choudrant man arrested after hitting mother with extension cord

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/18/19) WEST MONROE, La. -- A Choudrant man has been arrested after police say he hit his mother with an extension cord.

According to arrest reports, 37-year-old Michael Garrett and his mother were arguing at a home in West Monroe when the mother told Garrett to leave.

Police say Garrett then removed an extension cord from behind the couch and turned towards his mother, swinging the cord towards her legs.

According to police, the mother had several welted marks on her left leg which also crossed over her right leg.

Garrett claims that he did unplug the cord and pulled it with force from behind the couch, but did not mean to hit his mother.

Garrett was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of Simple Battery.

His bond has been set at $500.