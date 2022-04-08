RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a chase that ended in both a crash and an arrest. According to police, they initiated a traffic stop on April 8, 2022, around 7:30 in the morning. Police say there was a brief car chase that lead to the arrest of Akeem Walker, 24, of Famerville.

Troopers say when they attempted to stop a blue Nissan Sentra for speeding on LA Highway 33 near Fairgrounds Road, the car, according to troopers, was traveling at a “high rate of speed”. The trooper assigned to Troop F attempted to stop the car and made contact with Walker.

The trooper says that during the stop, they found out that Walker had an outstanding warrant from the Farmerville Police Department. At that point the trooper advised Walker that he was under arrest, then Walker fled the scene in the Sentra. During a short pursuit, Walker hit another vehicle as it was crossing LA 33 from Frazier Road. The other driver was not injured.

According to troopers, after the wreck happened, Walker tried to run from the scene on foot. Troopers say that while Walker was running he was struck by the door of a moving vehicle being driven by another motorist in the area. Once the trooper caught up to Walker, he rendered aid and called for an ambulance.

Troopers say Walker was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained from the vehicle. Troopers say Walker will be charged with speeding, hit and run driving, aggravated flight from an officer, and no driver’s license in addition to the warrant.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation and more charges are possible.