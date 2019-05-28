Police: AR woman arrested for running over and killing father

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/28/19) FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) -- Fayetteville police arrested a woman Monday, and she faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Afton Bell, 35, was arrested after running over her father with a car.

According to a preliminary report, the disturbance occurred at 58 S. Woodsprings Drive in Fayetteville on Monday night. The caller stated that the man was bleeding from his ears after being run over by the car.

Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office

According to witnesses, Bell and the father had been fighting physically, but the father walked into the yard and sat in a chair near a barbecue grill. Bell then got into her car and accelerated from the roadway over the curb, into the yard, striking the father.

Witnesses said Bell drove the vehicle over his body and attempted to back up over the man again but one witness was able to get her to stop.

The father later died at Washington Regional Medical Center.

Bell was interviewed at the police department where she admitted to driving over her father intentionally.

Bell was arrested and is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

