POLICE: Apparent suicide victim found under I-20 overpass in Rayville

RAYVILLE, La. — A body was found underneath the I-20 overpass in Rayville early this morning and police believe the person may have committed suicide.

According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call of a man jumping off of the overpass around 7:30 on Tuesday morning.

The Rayville Police Department tells KTVE/KARD that the victim is a 34-year-old white male and they believe he committed suicide.

The body has been sent off for an autopsy.

The investigation is continuing.

