Police: 5 dead in weekend shootings in New Orleans area

(5/28/19) NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say five people were killed and 12 others wounded in shootings in the New Orleans area over Memorial Day weekend.

The Times-Picayune reports that the series of shootings began on Saturday night when a man approached two people sitting on a porch and opened fire. The victims were each shot once.

Police say numerous additional shootings followed over the next two days, ending Monday afternoon when a woman was shot in the arm.

The Times-Picayune says Reginald Field, a 50-year-old charter school dean of students, was among the five people who died.

Two people were also injured in separate stabbings on Sunday.

