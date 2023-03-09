All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department has arrested three male juveniles in connection with several vehicle thefts over the month of February 2023. According to police, vehicles were reported stolen in separate locations on February 4, 2023, February 5, 2023, and February 16, 2023.

On February 16, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office located one of the stolen vehicles and a vehicle pursuit ensued that resulted in a crash. After the crash, several juveniles reportedly fled the scene on foot.

On March 8, 2023, at 2:02 PM, Farmerville Police and deputies of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to numerous calls of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Lakeview Drive and Ridgewood Drive in Farmerville, La. During their investigation, three male juveniles were located and taken into custody for the prior vehicle thefts.

The ages of the juveniles were 13, 14, and 15, and they were booked into Green Oaks Detention Center. According to police, the juveniles were charged with two counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from an Officer, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Authorities confirmed that they also arrested 22-year-old Shawn M. Davis for Illegal Use of Weapons. Two handguns were located and Davis allegedly admitted to being the one that was firing the weapon multiple times.