“Please LOCK your vehicles!”: Sterlington Police urging residents to lock their cars

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department has issued a warning to their residents about locking their doors. According to their Facebook page, police have seen an uptick in people going into unlocked cars and taking items. Police said in their announcement that some of the items that were taken were firearms.

Sterlington Police also released a set of still images captured on a surveillance camera of a home where someone stole a gun from the car. Police say the pictures below were taken in the Fleur De Lis area. If you have any information that can help police find the people responsible, you are encouraged to get in touch with Sterlington Police.

Sterlington surveillance camera footage, courtesy of the Sterlington Police Department Facebook Page.

To read the full release from the Sterlington Police Department’s Facebook page, click here.