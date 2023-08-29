CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, a fraudulent letter is being mailed out by the Concordia Parish Tax Accessor. If you receive the letter disregard it.
Do not contact the phone number or give out any personal information.
