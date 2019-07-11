Plaquemines parish evacuees coming to West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La (07/11/19)– Because of Barry, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued to Plaquemines Parish. Luckily it has a “point to point” agreement with Ouachita Parish.



The point to point agreement was made so that before any disasters threaten, such as Barry, people knew where they could go to be safe. The West Monroe shelter will be located at The Rec at Seventh Square.



“They’re going to be coming up at some point, don’t know exactly when but that mandatory evacuation order has been issued as of today,” said Stephanie Wagner, American Red Cross of Louisiana.



Officials say they will be able to house up to two hundred fifty people. The shelter will be a joint effort between the American Red Cross and the City of West Monroe.



“The shelter is going to be supported by the red cross but managed by the parish it’s self,” said Wagner.



This shelter will be free and open to anyone who evacuates. Food, water and bedding will also be provided.



“As far as food is concerned, the red cross is going to be supporting the feeding, snacks, hydration and the physically management of the shelter,” said Wagner



Ouachita Parish also offers other shelters. The Fant Ewing Coliseum at ULM is prepared to help if needed, but is not expecting to have to open.



“This shelter specifically deals with medical needs. If someone is injured or needs medical help- they will be directed here,” said Wagner.



The Monore Civic Center has also been an open shelter in the past.

As of now, volunteering in the shelter is all that is needed. However, after the storm hits and damage is seen- more could be asked for.



“Once additional needs arise, then those will be put forth to the public to be able to support as well,” said Wagner.

If you are interested in volunteering, you will need to go to the shelter training that is being held Saturday at the Monroe Red Cross. You can go from 8:30 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.