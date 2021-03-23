Plans for a new housing project in Sterlington sparks controversy

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A heated debate in Sterlington, Tuesday evening, as citizens voiced their concerns about a new housing development at the city council meeting. Many citizens are opposed to the project, citing the crime at other properties owned by Standard Enterprises.

Standard Enterprises is working with the city of Sterlington to develop property near the Angus Chemical Plant and Tuesday the city council was forced to deny the request for rezoning. The lawyer for Standard Enterprises spoke at the meeting and said legally, this proposal has to be denied. He mentioned a clause that says a straw poll must be completed with the Zoning Committee and City Council before it can be placed before the public for a hearing.

The city of Sterlington stands to gain $250,000 to $300,000 in sales tax revenue during the construction of the new project and the rehabilitation of the Azalea Park Apartments.

Standard Enterprises plans to upgrade Azalea Park Apartments and to build a brand new complex that has 26 townhomes on 7 acres of land called River Trace Townhomes. The plan is for both living communities to be gated and equipped with security cameras.

Standard Enterprises stressed the idea they were at the council meeting to have the zoning approved at this time. They said the zoning has to be approved before they can move forward with planning and construction.

The meeting room was filled to capacity by people opposed to the construction of this property. Many voices rang out about crime concerns because of the many situations at Park View Apartments.

“It’s hard to look at what they are saying ‘We can take this one situation and make it better, don’t worry about the other properties we have.'” says Marcus Yarbrough. He went on to says he is concerned about the property because of the problems at Parkview Apartments and the proximity of the new construction to his own property.

Representatives from Standard Enterprises explained they have strict rules for tenants that apply to live in the apartments they manage. They pointed out the rules they have to follow and how they are working within federally mandated regulations.

For those concerned about this becoming a Section 8 property, Standard Enterprises said when they purchased the property there was a clause in the deed agreement that prevents anyone from establishing a Section 8 housing project on that land. Standard Enterprises says River Trace is being partially funded by Low Income Housing Tax Credits governed by Section 42 of the IRS code.

Standard Enterprises also said there are income restrictions for this property. The future tenants will need to make a minimum of $26,100 and a maximum of $44,165. The tenants will be expected to pay rent on their own and rent is expected to be around $725 per month.

While Standard Enterprises said they have a no drug and no crime policy, Sterlington residents in attendance were very concerned about the potential for crime and the added strain on the city’s aging sewer and drainage system.

This proposal now has to be redrafted and presented to the Sterlington City Council again at a future date. The date is unknown at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.