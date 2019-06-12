Plane makes emergency landing at Shreveport Regional Airport

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/12/19) SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- A plane had to make an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Shreveport Regional Airport.

The flight was diverted around 9:15 a.m. after there was reported smoke in the cockpit.

According to Shreveport Regional Airport spokesperson Mark Crawford, the plane landed safely and there were no injuries.

The plane was headed from Phoenix to Charlotte when it had to make the emergency landing in Shreveport.

Passengers are in the holding room waiting to be rebooked on other flights.

